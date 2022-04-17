ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

This 14-year-old girl stopped an intruder with kitchen knives and a cell phone camera

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
WLFI.com
 1 day ago

A 14-year old girl in Massachusetts warded off a man who broke into her house -- and police said she even helped them catch a suspect. The girl was sleeping in her home in Middleborough when she woke to the sound of an intruder, according to a news release from the...

www.wlfi.com

