Environment

Storm Warning

ryeny.gov
 2 days ago

We are tracking a storm that may impact Rye Monday night into Tuesday...

www.ryeny.gov

TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Severe Storms in Houston Trigger Flash Flood and Tornado Warnings

After an unexpectedly tumultuous winter, the Lone Star state is facing extreme weather, once again. On Monday, March 21, southeast Texas was slammed by a massive storm. Now, Houston is under tornado watch, several residents have received flash flood warnings, and meteorologists have recorded large amounts of hail inundating certain parts of the state.
HOUSTON, TX
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides on Philippine villages

Bunga, Philippines — The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides. Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City in the central province of Leyte in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Tornado warning in Black Rock, Arkansas as destructive storm SMASHES buildings and wild pics show golf-ball sized hail

A "destructive" tornado triggered warnings for parts of Arkansas yesterday, with shocking images revealing hail the size of golf balls that fell during the terrifying storm. Massive damage was reported after the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence counties on Friday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

