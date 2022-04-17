Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
The Chicago White Sox did not list Andrew Vaughn as a starter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vaughn will take a seat Sunday while the White Sox start Adam Engel in right field. Engel will bat ninth against the Rays. Vaughn is off to a fantastic start...
The Tampa Bay Rays played Sunday like the team that won 100 games and the American League East title in 2021. And that was more than enough to give the Rays a 9-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox. The Rays, who had 12 hits, scored four runs in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here is a preview of the Guardians’ series against the White Sox. Where: Progressive Field, Monday through Thursday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM, Guardians Radio Network. Pitching matchups: Following Monday’s postponement, here are the matchups for the last three...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Phillips is being replaced in right field by Josh Lowe versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 22 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .190 batting average with a .561...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop superstar wife, Ciara, have made themselves right at home in Denver. Now, the couple have officially made Colorado their home after purchasing a $25 million mansion in a suburb south of Denver, according to Denver Business Journal.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. The Rays continue to alternate starts between Zunino and Francisco Mejia behind the plate. Zunino is batting eighth on Monday. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 12.1 FanDuel...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs due to right quad tightness. Franco was originally set to play shortstop and bat second. Josh Lowe is now in the two-hole and Yandy Diaz has been added to the lineup to play third base and bat fifth. Taylor Walls is at shortstop.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.Bieber is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was the Cy Young winner with...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 35 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .423 batting average with a 1.341 OPS, 2 home...
The Chicago White Sox won their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a victorious effort Saturday on the South Side. After taking Friday’s contest by a score of 3-2, the Pale Hose won the second game of the set in a similar fashion. Strong pitching from Michael Kopech, a long fly off Jose Abreu’s bat, and elite base running by Luis Robert propelled the Sox to victory.
Last Friday was a big day for Cleveland baseball fans. It was the home opener. It was the first time the team took the home field as Guardians. And it was Jackie Robinson Day. Everybody in the entire league wore No. 42 Friday in honor of Robinson, the first Black player in the Major Leagues.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
CHICAGO — The Rays made their way to historic Wrigley Field, where they are set to take on the Cubs at 7:40 p.m. Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the Rays, and says he won’t be bothered by the cold weather, with temperatures expected to be in the 30s during the game.
