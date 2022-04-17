Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.Bieber is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was the Cy Young winner with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO