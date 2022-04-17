Easter Sunday Service brings in the crowd

ATLANTA — After being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic, the popular Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17. Two simultaneous, interdenominational Easter services will be held that day — one at the top of the mountain and another at the base of the mountain on the Memorial Lawn.
A village's popular hill walk weekend will be doubly important in the calendar this year as it also celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Trefonen near Oswestry will mark this year’s royal jubilee with a packed programme of events wrapped around its traditional hill walk weekend, and raise money for three charities at the same time.
Easter is this week and my favorite church service of the year has always been Good Friday. That might seem a little dark compared to other choices like, oh, I don’t know, absolutely any other service, but the magnitude of its meaning stood out to me throughout my life. The lack of “hoopla” around it did too.
Comments / 0