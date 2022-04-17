ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana said they were investigating the death of a young boy whose body was found in a wooded...

