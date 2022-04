Easter in Nigeria is a time when many people traditionally get together with their relatives to celebrate weddings and other festivities, but for Yana Galang, the holiday serves as an agonising reminder of her family’s suffering.Yet it is an important occassion for her and dozens of other parents to mark the anniversary of and demand action over the kidnapping of their daughters from their school dormitory in the northeastern Nigeria town of Chibok eight years ago As the women leader of the Association of the Parents of the Abducted Girls from Chibok, Galang has been reaching out to other members...

AFRICA ・ 5 DAYS AGO