Crews respond to fire at business in Cedarville
CEDARVILLE — Crews responded to a fire at Dale’s Truck Parts in Cedarville Sunday afternoon.
They were called to the fire at 3:40 p.m.
When they got on scene they saw black smoke and flames coming from a semitrailer on the property, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
It is unknown how much damage the fire caused or what started.
We will update this story as we learn more.
