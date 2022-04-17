Crews respond to fire at business in Cedarville

Stock photo of a fire truck. (Manuel Sulzer/Getty Images/Cultura RF)

CEDARVILLE — Crews responded to a fire at Dale’s Truck Parts in Cedarville Sunday afternoon.

They were called to the fire at 3:40 p.m.

When they got on scene they saw black smoke and flames coming from a semitrailer on the property, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown how much damage the fire caused or what started.

We will update this story as we learn more.

