Cedarville, OH

Crews respond to fire at business in Cedarville

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
Stock photo of a fire truck. (Manuel Sulzer/Getty Images/Cultura RF)

CEDARVILLE — Crews responded to a fire at Dale’s Truck Parts in Cedarville Sunday afternoon.

They were called to the fire at 3:40 p.m.

When they got on scene they saw black smoke and flames coming from a semitrailer on the property, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown how much damage the fire caused or what started.

We will update this story as we learn more.

10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WKRC

Police identify 2 men killed in Mt. Airy crash

MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified two men who were killed in a crash on Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mount Airy Forest around 5 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 46-year-old Micah Pitts was driving south in a 3-wheeled Polaris Slingshot when...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Fox 19

Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Butler County house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Butler County house fire, Hamilton fire officials said Sunday night. Crews responded just after 10 p.m. to a residence on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue and quickly extinguished the flames, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer. “Tragically, there was...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

People caught on video stealing wood pallets from Middletown business

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Granger Plastics Company is offering a $500 reward for the names and addresses of two people caught on video stealing wood pallets. The company wrote on Facebook that the theft happened a little after 5 p.m. on April 9. The video shows two people using...
