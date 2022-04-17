Hoisington changing it up for summer celebration

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce welcomed Pump Nutrition, 2122 Main, to their membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ashly Davis, Owner said, "Our nutrition club is a place where customers are invited to enjoy good nutrition and benefit from a network of support. Our goal is to help people realize the value of a nutritional component while living healthy active lifestyles.” Ashly went on to say that they want to help people commit to their health and wellness journeys. Pump Nutrition is here to provide a social support system that drives its clients to stick to their wellness routine for long periods of time while becoming enthusiastic about it.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO