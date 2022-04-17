Pastor at local Catholic Church one of only two priests recognized with national award

Three years after an arsonist torched three small Black Baptist churches in rural Louisiana, rebuilding is well under way.Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas is months from reopening, with visible progress at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre and Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, The Daily World reported.“We began in a dark moment, but it’s getting brighter and brighter every day,” said the Rev. Gerald Toussaint of Mount Pleasant. “Now it’s a bright day as we’re looking forward to being back together in the church.”A would-be “black metal” musician pleaded guilty in 2020, saying he set fire...
