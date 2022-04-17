CHP Tickets 69 Drivers During SR-92 Enforcement Operation

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run that left a California Highway Patrol sergeant with a broken leg Monday night. Rio Vista police say they got a “be on the lookout” alert after a hit-and-run out of the Napa area a little after 7 p.m. That original incident left a CHP sergeant with a broken leg, authorities say. Over an hour later, a Rio Vista police officer spotted a car that matched the suspect’s description along Highway 12 and N. Fifth Street. The driver was pulled over and found to have just come over from the Czech Republic a week ago, police say. With the help of CHP Solano, the driver was soon identified as the hit-and-run suspect and arrested. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO