Los Angeles, CA

Easter 2022: Blessing of animals in photos

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster 2022: Blessing the animals Archbishop Jose H. Gomez...

Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Henry County Animal Control

Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon and closed on Sunday. To see additional animals available for adoption, visit the Friends of Henry Animals, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOHAINC. By state law,...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
LivingCheap

Pets get free photo with Easter Bunny at PetSmart

Easter is all about bunnies, chicks and just about any baby animal. However, it doesn’t mean our beloved dogs and cats can’t get into the springtime fun. Pet parents will want to hop over to PetSmart for a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. It’s also the perfect time to pick up some treats and toys for their Easter basket!
ANIMALS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beds and blessings

Hello, clean, cushy comfort. Family Promise of North Idaho received 16 new mattresses that will be used by local children and families who are experiencing homelessness. "It’s a pretty good ‘Woo hoo!’” Family Promise executive director Cindy Wood exclaimed, throwing her hands into the air. "I’m...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Romesentinel.com

Easter bunny to visit fitness center, pose for free photos

ROME — The coaches and ambassadors at Rome Fit Body Bootcamp, 1762 Black River Blvd., will offer free photos with the Easter bunny from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1 and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Rome Fit Body Bootcamp owners said the event is meant...
ROME, NY
@wearemitu

This Mexican Bar Claims To Be Birthplace of the Margarita

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) — The Kentucky Club, reputed to be the oldest bar in this border city, survived the Covid-19 pandemic and is again welcoming customers eager to imbibe margaritas in the establishment where the Mexican cocktail par excellence was ostensibly invented. The Kentucky opened its...
EL PASO, TX
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE

