ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steven M. Sipple: A two-time CFL champion, Hardrick still appreciates rough early days at NU

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpGAW_0fC2FDYj00

He never anticipated such a rude awakening.

After all, Jermarcus "Yoshi" Hardrick arrived on Nebraska's campus in January 2010 as a touted junior-college recruit.

Judging by all those glowing newspaper articles about him, Hardrick figured he was well-prepared to play big-time collegiate football. He figured he was ready to begin his ascension to the NFL.

Steven M. Sipple: An exit interview with Doc Sadler, who contemplates possible NBA future

A lot of young players think that way, right?

Then, a veteran Husker center, Mike Caputo, kicked Hardrick out of the locker room.

"I was an early arrival on campus. I was the big recruit, and there were all these articles, but I came in and I wasn't making my (conditioning) times — and Caputo told me to get out," Hardrick recalls.

"We had to run 300-yard shuttles and make it in a minute and 10 seconds. I probably made it in a minute and 15 seconds or a minute and 20, and I didn't care. I was ready to play football."

Or so he thought. Caputo handed him his gym bag and told him to go dress in the coaches' locker room or wherever he could find a place. The message: Come back when you're really ready to compete.

A native of Courtland, Mississippi (population 511), Hardrick never considered going home.

"It took me a day or two to process it, and then I just wanted to go prove myself," he says.

In other words, Hardrick responded like a champion.

Fast forward to Friday. Hardrick, all 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds of him, slides into a booth at a Lincoln coffee shop and proudly displays his 2019 Canadian Football League championship ring. It's gorgeous, and symbolic.

Yes, the man's a bona fide champion.

Actually, Hardrick is a two-time champion. His Winnipeg Blue Bombers — he's the starting right tackle, team captain and basically the face of the franchise — repeated as Grey Cup champions last season. He'll soon receive his second championship ring.

A 13-game starter for Nebraska in 2011, Hardrick is now a 31-year-old married father of three. He's champing at the bit for the 2022 CFL season, which begins in early June. Training camp, however, is only three weeks away. He thinks about it every day.

By the way, he didn't start for Nebraska in 2010, and Hardrick completely understands why. In fact, he praises former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini and former Husker offensive line coach Barney Cotton for the decision. They couldn't fully trust him to execute his assignments during the course of a 60-minute game, Hardrick says. Oh, he was talented and strong enough to make a few highlight plays. But that's not what Division I football is about, he says.

Hardrick kept learning. Kept pushing. Now, he sits before you as a seven-year CFL starter. A professional.

He conducts himself like a pro — he showed up early for this interview — and speaks with the wisdom of a pro.

His drive to succeed is striking, but so is his humility.

"I can't sleep at night right now," he says. "I'm always thinking about the guy coming to take my spot."

After all, he says, he walked on eggshells for four or five years as he fought to stay on rosters. Coming out of Nebraska, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in three preseason games in 2012, but was released in the final cuts. He later signed a practice-squad agreement with the New Orleans Saints, but was not re-signed the following season.

He later had stints with the BC Lions of the CFL, the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League and the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Then, in 2016, he landed in Winnipeg, and things began to click at an increasingly higher level.

In 2021, he was named a CFL West Division All-Star for a second time while also garnering a spot on the CFL All-Star Team, a first in his career.

Even so, he takes nothing for granted.

"You have to make the team every year," he says. "In my league, there are no guaranteed contracts. I have to earn my check every day."

Every day. He emphasizes that point. We can all learn from that, right? We all can learn from someone who was knocked on his heels in those early days on Nebraska's campus in 2010. Remember, Caputo handed Hardrick his gym bag and told him to hit the bricks.

Hardrick didn't back down. Mind you, there was no transfer portal in the college game in 2010. Doesn't matter, though. There's no way Hardrick would've jumped into it at the first sign of adversity. He's simply not cut out that way.

A night at the Ice Box with Casey Rogers, the Husker DL who finds a slice of home with the Stars

These days, he works hard to maintain a comfortable life for his family. His children live in Lincoln half the year and in Canada for the other half. They're "locker-room babies," he says proudly.

"Nobody will ever have to tell them how hard their dad worked," he says.

Hardrick never had a dad as he grew up in rural Mississippi. Rural? Well, his hometown didn't have a red light until his senior year of high school.

"I was a trailer-park boy," he says.

A trailer-park boy who loved football — truly loved it.

"I used to sit in my room in a trailer. I didn't even know what New York looked like, or any other big city," he says. "I would look out of my room and start crying because I wanted to play football."

He still cries before games as he thinks back to those days.

"We had a small TV in the back," he says. "Football is what caught my attention every time it came on. I was a big kid. Football let me hit people. It let me do things that might've otherwise got me in trouble.

"In a small town, you don't have a lot to do, and it was easy to find trouble. They put a football in my hand, and my life got easier."

Notice that he says "easier" as opposed to "easy."

Becoming a champion is hardly ever easy.

In that regard, Hardrick to this day appreciates Caputo's strong show of leadership in 2010.

It's easy to understand why Hardrick appreciates it, especially with that shiny ring sitting in front of him.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Kirk Ferentz’s year-by-year salaries since 2012

Kirk Ferentz has become synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The longtime Iowa football head coach boasts the longest tenure of any major college football head coach in the nation, with a term that dates all the way back to 1999. With 178 career victories, he’s the winningest coach in Hawkeyes history. That is the kind of stability many programs envy. With all that in mind, Hawkeyes Wire looks back on Ferentz’s year-by-year compensation from the University of Iowa over the past decade below. [Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWT

Gretna’s Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna quarterback Zane Flores announced his commitment to Oklahoma state today on Twitter. The 3-star recruit has eight other offers, including one from Nebraska. This past season, Flores led the Dragons to the school’s first-ever Class A State Title game. The junior tallied 2,885 passing yards...
GRETNA, NE
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Assistant Coach Added To Lawsuit Filed By 7 Former Players

(Iowa City, IA) — The name of Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added to a discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by seven former players. Wallace joins head coach Kirk Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and assistant coaches Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle as named defendants. The former Hawkeyes football players are demanding 20-million dollars from the athletic department for allegedly creating a racially hostile environment. The players have also brought new accusations to the legal action, claiming a therapist shared confidential sessions with the head coach – and alleging Ferentz then confronted the player about his concerns with the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Doc Sadler
Person
Mike Caputo
KWQC

Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa Linebackers coach has been added to a lawsuit being brought by seven former Hawkeye football players. The lawsuit accuses the Athletics Department and several coaches of racially motivated discrimination and harassment. Coach Seth Wallace has now been added to suit as...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Canadian Football League#Buccaneers#Canada#Nba#American Football#Nu#Husker
KFYR-TV

Marauders Athletic Director Dale Lennon leaving U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is two weeks away from needing a new athletic director. Dale Lennon is leaving his post with the Marauders at the end of the month to become the executive director of the State Historical Society Foundation of North Dakota. “So, I’m right...
BISMARCK, ND
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Kooper Ebel

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...
HARTLEY, IA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
606
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy