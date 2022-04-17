ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL draft prospects available if Falcons trade down

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are looking to build this franchise brick by brick; coming off a 7-10 season and trading your veteran quarterback warrants a rebuilding designation. Atlanta is armed with five picks in the first 82 selections, including the 8th overall pick. However, in Lance Zierlein’s latest mock draft, it was revealed...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?. In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Cb#Clemson
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

SI.com Mock Draft: Early QBs Push Receivers to Packers

The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy