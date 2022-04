FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools Director of Health and Wellness Judith Styer will retire at the end of the school year. “Styer has devoted the last 22 years of her professional career to serving the needs of Framingham’s culturally and linguistically diverse students in the Framingham Public Schools, as a School Nurse for the first 7 year and for the last 15 years in the Central Office first as the Director of School Health Services and then as the Director of Health and Wellness,” wrote the district in a press release.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO