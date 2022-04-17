ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals...

