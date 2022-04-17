ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Freeze warnings, frost advisories cover KVOE listening area early Monday; freeze watch posted just east of Emporia for Tuesday

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the middle of April, but frosty conditions aren’t done with the KVOE listening area just yet. Frost advisories cover most of the KVOE listening area for early Monday, with...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Widespread Frost And Freeze Possible Sunday Morning

It is going to be a chilly night across the Tennessee Valley! A strong northwest wind flow Saturday will usher in drier and colder air into the region. This dry air will keep sunshine in the forecast but the colder air will lead to chilly temperatures. High temperatures Saturday are forecasted to near the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pamlico FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Pamlico County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for the Pee Dee, Frost Advisory out for the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you began spring planting, make sure you protect your plants before the cold temperatures arrive tomorrow morning. With Northwest winds and clear skies, temperatures are going to be even colder for Monday morning. We’re expecting overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s in the Grand Strand and low 30s inland. If you already began spring planting, make sure you protect them. Temperatures below freezing can be deadly to sensitive plants, also frost can also damage those plants as well.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 for up to several hours is possible. * WHERE...Bladen, Inland Pender and Robeson Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabaunsee#Kvoe Com
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
KATV

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy