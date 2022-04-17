Freeze warnings, frost advisories cover KVOE listening area early Monday; freeze watch posted just east of Emporia for Tuesday

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 for up to several hours is possible. * WHERE...Bladen, Inland Pender and Robeson Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO