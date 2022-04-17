Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (out ACL) during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury.

Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances.

A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially take over in center, though the Braves preferred to use him in right field in 2021.

Adam Duvall has been Atlanta’s primary center fielder this season. Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna have primarily been in the corners with Alex Dickerson, another outfielder, getting at-bats as the designated hitter.