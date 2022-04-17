ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (out ACL) during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury.

Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances.

A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially take over in center, though the Braves preferred to use him in right field in 2021.

Adam Duvall has been Atlanta’s primary center fielder this season. Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna have primarily been in the corners with Alex Dickerson, another outfielder, getting at-bats as the designated hitter.

ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Umpire ruins incredible 15-pitch Carlos Correa at-bat

Carlos Correa’s extended at-bat against the Red Sox came to a disappointing end when the umpire ruled a borderline pitch a strike looking. Carlos Correa hasn’t completely hit the ground running with the Twins to start his debut season but that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing incredible moments.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MLB

Martinez stepping away from Blue Jays booth to undergo cancer treatment

TORONTO -- Buck Martinez, whose career with the Blue Jays spreads over four decades as a player, manager and broadcaster, announced that he will be stepping away from the mix following Sunday’s game to undergo treatment for cancer. Martinez, 73, played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues with the...
MLB
