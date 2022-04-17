ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York's third shutout in 10 games this season.

Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall — lowest for any team after 10 games since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues back in 1913.

Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched two perfect innings to earn New York’s first win by a reliever this year. Drew Smith and Edwin Díaz worked an inning apiece to finish it.

Williams gave up the only two hits charged to the Mets' bullpen, which entered with a 4.64 ERA.

New York took two of three from the shaky Diamondbacks and improved to 7-3, the club's best 10-game start since opening 9-1 in 2018. The Mets have won 12 of 13 home games against Arizona dating to August 2017.

New York broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with aggressive baserunning. With one out, Alonso went from first to third as Eduardo Escobar legged out a double to right off Noé Ramirez (0-1). Pavin Smith rushed a throw from the outfield that sailed high for an error, allowing Alonso to score.

Davis singled home the second run against former Mets pitcher Óliver Pérez, who was making his 700th career appearance, and Dominic Smith dashed home on a shallow sacrifice fly by James McCann.

Alonso connected off Matt Peacock in the seventh. All three of the slugger's home runs and 11 of his 14 RBIs this season have come as a designated hitter.

Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos allowed one hit over four innings, the first scoreless start of his career.

TOUGH WIND

At first pitch, winds were announced at 24 mph and they seemed to increase as the day went on. It led to trouble for Mets right fielder Starling Marte, who lost a pair of fly balls in the wind.

In the fourth, Carson Kelly’s flyball sailed over Marte’s glove, resulting in a double. In the sixth, Christian Walker’s fly was pushed by the wind toward the foul line and the ball fell in front of Marte for a double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Peacock was recalled from the taxi squad and LHP Caleb Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 2.25 ERA) opposes Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (1-1, 4.00) on Monday in Washington.

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.00) opens a four-game series Monday against San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60). Megill has yet to allow a run or a walk in 10 1/3 innings this season. He has 11 strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chasen Shreve
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Homer
Person
Edwin Díaz
Reuters

Rays turn back White Sox, avoid sweep

The Tampa Bay Rays played Sunday like the team that won 100 games and the American League East title in 2021. And that was more than enough to give the Rays a 9-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox. The Rays, who had 12 hits, scored four runs in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ruiz is being replaced behind the plate by Riley Adams versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 35 games this season, Ruiz has a .229 batting average with a .514 OPS, 2 runs and 2...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Mets
Reuters

Christian Yelich's slam carries Brewers past Pirates

Christian Yelich hit a game-breaking grand slam and Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings to pace the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Yelich’s first homer of the season capped a five-run fourth inning that put Milwaukee in front by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Wander Franco (quad) scratched Monday for Rays, Yandy Diaz added

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs due to right quad tightness. Franco was originally set to play shortstop and bat second. Josh Lowe is now in the two-hole and Yandy Diaz has been added to the lineup to play third base and bat fifth. Taylor Walls is at shortstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Yelich grand slam, Brewers beat Pirates

MILWAUKEE - Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night. Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich's fourth career grand slam.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' Tuesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 35 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .423 batting average with a 1.341 OPS, 2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy