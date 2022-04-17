Hawk Creek Wildlife Center announces 2022 event season, new construction to keep birds safe

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hawk Creek Wildlife Center announced its event season for the year, promising to have visitors on the edge of their seats.

Season pass holders will be able to attend one of each of the following events this year and each event includes free parking, refreshments and gifts for kids:

May 7 & 14: Wild Earth Days — flying bird show, up-close wildlife encounters, meet eagle ambassadors

Other events include:

May 27-29: Plant Sale

Wild Brews (adult-only fundraiser) Nov. 26 & Dec. 3: Wreath Sale

Individual season passes are $40 each, with family passes (valid for two adults and three children) are being sold for $80 apiece. Tickets for individual events are also available. To learn more about Hawk Creek and its event season, or to purchase passes or tickets, click here.

Additionally, the wildlife center announced it will not be accepting birds for rehabilitation at this time, due to the recent rise in avian influenza (HPAI), and directed anyone who finds an injured bird to contact the USDA Avian Influenza Hotline at 1 (866) 536-7593, Messinger Woods (for raptors) at (716) 345-4239 or the SPCA (for waterfowl) at (716) 875-7360, extension 247, for care.

“This was not an easy decision, but the health and safety of our permanent resident birds must be our number one priority as we face this threat,” the center said. “We are honored to do rehabilitation work for the community and we will reevaluate when USDA and veterinary guidance determines it is safe to do so. Thank you for your understanding.”

Because the avian influenza has been detected 65 just miles from Hawk Creek, and is 90-100% fatal to raptors, the center has been working to modify its exhibits to keep the birds safe, and said they are appreciative of any donations to help fund the construction.

