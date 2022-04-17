WATCH: OSU band performs Van Halen at spring game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes weren't the only Ohio State fall staple to take the field during Saturday's spring game .
The Ohio State University Marching Band also put on a performance for the game’s halftime show, performing a salute to Van Halen.
The band performed hits "Runnin' With The Devil," "Dreams," "Panama," and "Jump" during the seven-minute performance.
You can watch the full performance in the video above.
