Columbus, OH

WATCH: OSU band performs Van Halen at spring game

By Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes weren’t the only Ohio State fall staple to take the field during Saturday’s spring game .

The Ohio State University Marching Band also put on a performance for the game’s halftime show, performing a salute to Van Halen.

The band performed hits “Runnin’ With The Devil,” “Dreams,” “Panama,” and “Jump” during the seven-minute performance.

You can watch the full performance in the video above.

