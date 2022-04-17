Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12) affecting Leon and Gadsden Counties. For the Ochlockonee River...including Thomasville (US 84), Concord (CR 12), Havana (US 27), Bloxham (SR 20), Smith Creek (CR 366) Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 38.5 feet, County Highway 12 may become closed to vehicular traffic. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 35.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to an initial crest of 36.2 feet Friday morning. It will resume rising this weekend and crest near 37.5 feet early next week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 36.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.4 feet on 03/30/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO