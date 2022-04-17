ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

More wintry weather coming our way

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 1 day ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a fun ride Monday evening through Tuesday with another opportunity for snow...

www.wkbw.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
WALA-TV FOX10

A strong storm system heading our way

A strong storm system heads our way on Tuesday, with more potential for severe weather and heavy rain. Clouds increase tonight, with storms arriving especially in the afternoon Tuesday. The severe potential is currently level 3 enhanced across the western half of the forecast area. We see a greater potential for strong tornadoes and also for damaging winds within thunderstorms in this event, when compared to last week’s threat. Large hail is also possible. The threat is higher over the Mississippi Counties of Greene, George, and Jackson. We also have that Level 3 enhanced risk up for Washington and Mobile Counties.
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE

