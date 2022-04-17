ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

By MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFnS1_0fC2BYza00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Second mass shooting erupts in South Carolina over Easter weekend

It is not immediately known if Price has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Fourteen people were injured during the shooting at Columbiana Centre, Holbrook said in a news release Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

Holbrook said no fatalities have been reported but that nine people were shot and five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee the mall for safety.

Police said the 73-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment, but the other victims have been released from local hospitals or will be released shortly.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Pasco County man dies after cliff diving in Hawaii

Investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall but are working to determine how many suspects fired weapons. Police said at least one firearm was seized.

Daniel Johnson said he and his family were visiting from Alabama and were eating in the food court when they first heard shots ring out and started seeing people running.

Johnson said people were screaming for their children and spouses, knocking over tables in the food court as they fled.

“Everybody was trying to get outside,” Johnson said. “When I was coming out, you could see baby strollers turned over, people’s phones and left keys. It was kind of a hectic situation.”

Johnson said he gathered his wife, daughter and son and began heading toward the exit after letting the crowd clear out for a bit.

1 killed in Tampa gentlemen’s club shooting, police say

“My biggest thing was — and not to sound selfish — was to make sure that our family was OK and to get them out safely because this is not something that we love to do for Easter weekend.”

Heavy police presence continued in the area hours after the shooting, though officers began letting more traffic through the streets surrounding the shopping centers and strip malls that are usually packed on weekends. Officers were also stationed outside a nearby hotel designated as a reunification area for people at the scene of the shooting and their families.

Workers from a couple of stores remained clustered in the mostly empty parking lot Saturday evening, waiting for police to let them back inside to retrieve their car keys and personal belongings so they could leave. They said they did not hear or see anything during the shooting but followed the mall’s alert system and were evacuated by police shortly after. They declined to give their names, citing company policies.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Columbiana Centre said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the country.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Officials said he was with a group of boys when they got into a dispute with a second group.

On Tuesday, a Southern California shoe store owner mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while firing at two shoplifters at the Mall of Victor Valley, police said.

And earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy area near the Downtown Commons shopping mall and the state Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 16

Ernie Pissqually
1d ago

Yup and the judge let him out on bond and ankle bracelet,REALLY he shot inside a mall with people everywhere,this is what’s wrong with the world .

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Malls#Ap#Price
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Man arrested after Columbiana Centre shooting granted bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man arrested after a mass shooting at the Columbiana Mall has been granted bond following a hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. A judge announced that 22-year-old Jewayne Price would be granted a surety bond of $25,000 and be required...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy