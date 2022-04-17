ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another freeze possible tonight before some Monday sunshine

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are going to cool down a bit more tonight with cloud cover breaking up as we head into the night. Morning temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s for the northern and western counties of the viewing area. For...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
#Meteorologist
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Severe weather possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with some of the great weather that we got treated to across the ArkLaTex. As we turn to a new week that will not be the case as we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex tonight and Tuesday morning. While the greatest potential for severe weather will be to our southwest and southeast respectively, all threats will be possible overnight, including tornadoes. On top the severe weather torrential rain is likely early Tuesday morning as well. By Tuesday afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, but this weekend we should see highs move back towards the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

