Flat Rock, NC

Kids, families hunt for Easter eggs in annual tradition at St. John in the Wildnerness

By WLOS Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The Easter traditions continue here in the mountains!. St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock held its yearly Easter egg hunt Sunday morning, April 17....

