4Ever Family: Michael, Xavier, Ramon, and Destiny

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

These four siblings are excited at the chance to find their forever home in a place where they can all be together with a forever mother and father. And the siblings all agree, in addition to parents, they want to have a home with pets!

Ramon who is the oldest at 11 years, is an outgoing child that enjoys reading and playing outside.

Xavier is 10 and loves to laugh & joke around.

Destiny is an energetic and outgoing 9-year-old and the sister to her three brothers. Michael who is the youngest at 8 years old, enjoys playing outside, jumping on the trampoline with his siblings, and playing video games.

If you think you could be Michael, Xavier, Ramon, and Destiny’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

