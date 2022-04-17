ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Restaurants serve up Easter meals

By Dennis Valera, Ashley RK Smith
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Restaurants all over the state have been busy since brunch this Easter. River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar not only did an Easter brunch service, but they’re now in the middle of Easter dinner. They say this Easter has beaten last year’s. The...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
West Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Food Drink#Wfsb#Covid
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
FOX 61

Middletown restaurant's food truck destroyed by fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Whey Station is scrambling to find a food truck after theirs went up in flames early Tuesday morning. It just happened to take place on Tuesday which was National Grilled Cheese Day. "She heard some explosions which was probably the tires popping," said Josh Moskites,...
TODAY.com

How to make the crispiest chicken Parm and creamiest mac and cheese

Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Connecticut

23-Year-Old Starts Food Truck Business in Thomaston

The Thomaston community welcomed a new food joint - a bistro and cafe on wheels. The owner is 23-year-old Jordan Boyle, who, upon graduating college, decided to change her career path. The marketing major from Siena College quickly realized her 9-5 job just wasn't for her. "I was working from...
Westword

Now Serving: A New Side to the Denver Restaurant Guide

We know that restaurants have had a tough two years...and keeping up with all of their twists and turns hasn't been easy, either. That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Denver Restaurant Guide, our searchable directory of hundreds of recommended eateries in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect pancakes, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. “There are two sides to a pancake. One is brown and fluffy. The other is burnt.”. So said the former NFL coach Bill Parcells, a master of gridiron strategy but...
NFL
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Restaurant Week Served Up Starting Today

Every night for seven nights can be a date night, girls’ night out, family gathering, or get take-out because it’s been a long day as QC Restaurant Week is your chance to expand your taste buds by trying new things from more than 55 participating businesses. In its tenth year, the annual event on March 21-27, 2022, organized by Visit Quad Cities is the perfect time to support and celebrate Quad Cities restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
Gin Lee

Breakfast hash brown pizza

Breakfast pepperoni, egg & cheese, and hash brown crust pizza.Gin Lee. What toppings do you prefer on your breakfast pizza?. The crust on this pizza is so delicious and comes out with the perfect crunch for every bite. I used pepperoni on my pizza, but you can alter the list of ingredients however you want. Ham, sausage, and bacon would all pair perfectly with the egg, cheese, and hash brown crust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy