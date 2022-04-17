ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How TurboTax Tricks Taxpayers

S1: My biggest fear about the government is just taxes. S2: There’s this routine by comic Joe Zimmerman. S1: I worry about it all year long because other countries, the government will tell you you owe and then you just have to pay it. S2: It feels especially...

FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX

