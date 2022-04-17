ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report...

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Tornado warning in Black Rock, Arkansas as destructive storm SMASHES buildings and wild pics show golf-ball sized hail

A "destructive" tornado triggered warnings for parts of Arkansas yesterday, with shocking images revealing hail the size of golf balls that fell during the terrifying storm. Massive damage was reported after the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence counties on Friday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Alt 101.7

More Possible Severe Weather Saturday for Southern Central Alabama

Our Spring Severe Weather season has been very active. There is the possibility of severe weather for portions of Southern Central Alabama of the Yellowhammer State. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a pocket of instability will focus across far south Central Alabama during the heat of the day, and this could support a few strong afternoon thunderstorms.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT

