Janesville, WI

Janesville Craig boys golf team finishes third in Big Eight Conference triangular

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

NEW GLARUS

The Janesville Craig boys golf team came up short in a Big Eight Conference triangular on Friday at Edelweiss Country Club.

Madison Memorial shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 317 to defeat Verona and Craig. Verona finished with a team score of 340, three shots ahead of the Cougars.

Bryce Sullivan led Craig with a 7-over par 79.

“Conditions were again cold and windy,” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “I thought our guys battled for every shot.

“Bryce and Easton (Howarth) did a really nice job managing tough conditions today. Overall, very proud of our effort, but am looking forward to some good weather.”

BIG EIGHT TRIANGULAR

At Edelweiss CC, par 72

Team scores—Madison Memorial 317, Verona 340, Janesville Craig 343.

Craig (343)—Bryce Sullivan 79; Wyatt Marshall 88; Easton Howarth 83; Owin Lewellin 93.

Memorial (317)—Charlie Erlandson 79; Isaac Schmidt 74: Sam Goodager 83; Devin Raven 81.

Verona (340)—Noah Ehlenbach 89; Zack Zimmerman 87; Anthony Heinrichs 82; Steve Shorter 82.

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

