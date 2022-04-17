One thought about every Oklahoma City Thunder player after the 2021-22 regular season

The Oklahoma City Thunder concluded its 2021-22 regular season with a 24-58 record. With the season now behind us, let’s take a look at the roster and give one thought about each player’s season and future.

For this exercise, it will include just the 15 players on the roster and just one of the two-way players; I am excluding Melvin Frazier Jr. from this list as he will most likely not be on the roster to start next season. This means that none of the 10-day guys who were on the roster in the final week of the season will be included as their chances of making the roster next season are close to zero. Let’s take a look at one quick thought about all 16 players currently on the roster.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stay healthy?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been phenomenal these last couple of seasons with the Thunder ever since taking over as the top scoring option for the young squad. When healthy, he is one of the brightest young players in the league — with a key emphasis on healthy, which Gilgeous-Alexander has had trouble doing these last two seasons. Out of 154 possible games these last two seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has only played in 91 of them (59.1 percent).

This included missing the final stretches of the regular season in both years due to lower leg injuries such as plantar fasciitis and sprained ankles. Now while I’m sure the fact that the Thunder were tanking — err, rebuilding — during these couple of seasons played a role in the team’s extra cautious approach with his injuries, it’s still something to write down as a concern for the 23-year-old.

Josh Giddey's shot

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Giddey aced his rookie season as the 19-year-old was one of the best rookies in his class when healthy before being forced to miss a third of the season due to hip soreness. In fact, Giddey ended up winning Rookie of the Month in every month that he was healthy. With that said, the pre-draft concerns of Giddey’s shooting manifested this season as he shot poorly and was a below average shooter.

Giddey acknowledged this facet of his game needing work as well during exit interviews, when he said that he plans on tweaking his shot with Thunder assistant coach Mike Wilks this summer.

“I think a lot of it is just mental and staying confident, getting up a lot of reps. I’m going to spend a lot, a lot of time in the gym this summer getting up shots,” said Giddey. “Hopefully next season, as I said, that’s a swing factor for me.”

Lu Dort's shoulder

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lu Dort had his best offensive season of his young career as he achieved career highs in points and shot over 40 percent on nearly eight threes a game in his 51 starts. Dort’s season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that required surgery to recover a torn labrum.

Now the injury came on his non-shooting shoulder, so I don’t expect it to affect his shot in the future, but considering that Dort admitted during exit interviews that he is still two to three months away from being fully recovered, it’s still something to watch out for — especially in Dort’s case, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. A torn labrum isn’t a career-altering injury, but it’s still not something to sleep on.

Kenrich Williams' future

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kenrich Williams has made it known multiple times this season that he wants to retire in Oklahoma City and spend the rest of his career with the Thunder. And considering the Thunder have passed on trading Williams despite there being a market for him, it’s hard not to guess that the feeling is somewhat mutual.

With that said, Williams only has one year left on his current contract, so I think the Thunder should just cut to the chase and either extend or trade Williams this summer. There’s really no need to risk him walking away and letting him play out the final year of his contract this upcoming season no matter what Thunder GM’s Sam Presti’s true intentions are with him.

Darius Bazley's shooting

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Bazley has been one of the Thunder’s defensive cornerstone as his versatility and ability to contest shots without fouling has provided value to the team. With that said, Bazley is three seasons into his career and the shooting is suspect at best. Bazley ended the season shooting 29.7 percent from three on four attempts per game; for his career, Bazley is a 30.5 percent shooter from three on four attempts per game.

That’s simply not going to cut it for a starting-caliber player in the league unless they are elite enough on the defensive side of the floor to stomach the poor shooting on the offensive side of the floor — which, despite being a nice defender, Bazley is not. If Bazley is to earn a second contract, the shooting needs to be more consistent.

Aleksej Pokusevski slow start

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

This is now the second consecutive season in as many years where Aleksej Pokusevski had a terribly slow start that caused the team to assign him lengthy G League stints with the Oklahoma City Blue. Pokusevski still deserves a lot of leeway as he is one of the youngest players in the league, but if he starts off his third season in a similarly slow start, it might be time to start seriously questioning Pokusevski’s future with the team and in the league.

Tre Mann's Summer League

Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of whoever the Thunder draft with its top pick, Tre Mann might be the most interesting name to watch out for during Summer League. The Thunder usually use Summer League to give its second-year-players a chance to add to their responsibilities and test it out in the water against pseudo NBA competition.

I expect to see Mann handle the ball more as a primary playmaker for the team this summer to see if he can handle the additional responsibility for his sophomore campaign. The Thunder have done this before with its young guards like Reggie Jackson and Terrance Ferguson during their final Summer Leagues, so I expect a similar diet for Mann.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's health

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s rookie season was limited to just 49 games due to a foot fracture he suffered in early February. Robinson-Earl was able to return and play five limited minutes games in the last couple of weeks in the regular season.

Foot fractures can be a tricky thing to deal with as it could linger for multiple years Thunder fans should know that too well as a foot fracture basically costed the team a season of Kevin Durant. It was good sight to see Robinson-Earl return and play some games, but it’s still a wait-and-see approach for Robinson-Earl to see how his surgically-repaired foot reacts to playing the heavy load of an NBA schedule once again without a minutes restriction.

Aaron Wiggins' rotation spot

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

With the Thunder possibly adding four new players to its roster this draft, Aaron Wiggins’s rotation spot might be in some jeopardy as he is a strong candidate to be a first four out guy. I doubt the Thunder simply release Wiggins as he recently signed a full-time NBA contract, but he’s not guaranteed to see consistent minutes to start the season.

For what it’s worth, Wiggins acknowledged this possibility during exit interviews and welcomes the challenge of competition and said that’s the only way for the team to improve:

“That’s how teams get better. You bring in guys that are good, and it kind of increases the competitive level within the organization, within the group. I mean, obviously that’s going to be a big motivation behind not only myself but for a lot of other players to kind of push themselves a little bit harder.

And then when those guys, whoever gets drafted, whoever ends up here, when they come in it’ll be a really competitive environment, and that’s how a team really gets better, that’s how teams grow together, that’s how chemistry is built. It’s in the fire pits. It’s kind of going through it all and fighting one another, and then putting that into the season where you’re going up against other guys, other teams, and fighting with each other.”

Lindy Waters III's future

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Lindy Waters III could many Thunder fans by surprised by just how well he played in his 25 games. Waters III shot the ball like a pro as he went 36.3 percent on nearly six three-point attempts a game. Waters III is currently on a two-way deal that includes next season, so his roster spot is basically secured.

Considering how well he looked, one has to wonder how likely it is that the team decides to just go ahead and convert his two-way deal into a full-time NBA contract. The Thunder have previously shown it’s not afraid to convert its two-way players if they show any glimpses of NBA potential, but the team could also feel like it is in no rush to make a decision as Waters III is already under contract for next season.

Waters III spoke about this briefly during exit interviews and said getting a new contract is not on his mind right now and that he is more focused on improving in the offseason:

“When that day comes, it’ll be a big day for me and my family, but like I said, one day at a time, one foot in front of the other. I can just control the things I can control. That’s getting my conditioning to the top level, my strength and basketball wisdom at the highest level it can possibly be.”

Mike Muscala's team option

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder have a player option for Mike Muscala that would pay him $3.5 million. Muscala’s ankle troubles that costed him half the season due to ankle surgery could complicate that decision a little bit. Sure, Muscala’s two best shooting seasons of his career have come in Oklahoma City and sure, $3.5 million isn’t a ton of money to invest in — especially in the Thunder’s case, who failed to reach the salary floor this past season — but the amount, in a vacuum is a bit too rich for Muscala’s services.

Ultimately, I think the Thunder will pick it up in the end, but it’s not as much of a layup decision as it once was a few months ago.

Derrick Favors potential buyout candidate?

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Favors already announced that he plans on picking up his $10.2 million option for next season, which isn’t surprising as it’s hard to envision the 30-year-old even attract half of that amount in the open market. When that becomes official, the Thunder will need to decide what to do with Favors next in terms of his future with the team.

The only way Favors gets traded is if he’s in a larger trade to make the money work or if the Thunder attach an asset along with him. Both scenarios are hard to imagine right now. A more likely route would be to simply waive Favors and bite the bullet of his salary. And who knows, maybe Favors will return some of his $10.2 million in exchange to be a free agent. The biggest hurdle of stopping this is ownership getting a little bit irritated of having so much dead money in its books for next season as it already has to pay $28.4 million in dead cap due to Kemba Walker and Kyle Singler.

Theo Maledon's future

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Maledon might be the odd man out in a jammed backcourt room if the team spends one of its three first-round picks on a guard. Despite a strong finish to his sophomore season, Maledon has not built the strongest of cases for the team to keep him aboard for a third season. If the Thunder need to compensate with its guards, Maledon will likely be one of the first ones out in a move.

Ty Jerome's future

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Everything that was just said about Theo Maledon can be copied and pasted here for Ty Jerome too. Except Jerome’s age (24 years old) and contract situation ($4.2 million next season on his final year of his rookie deal) makes him a much larger candidate to eat the axe in a potential guard logjam.

Vit Krejci's durability

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Vit Krejci’s future is also murky at best as he underwent another surgery to his knee after the regular season concluded. Krejci missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to recovering from a torn ACL. Krejci’s knee issues continue to plague his young career and considering he was a second-round-pick, he not might have a ton of room for error as his teammates do. If Krejci has another season ruined by injuries, he will most likely not last with the Thunder.

Isaiah Roby's future

Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Roby is a hard but to crack in terms of where his place in the league is in the long run. Roby has shown signs of being a potential second/third-string forward/center, but he’s now about to enter his fourth season with a $1.9 million team option for next season. Roby doesn’t really fit the team’s timeline at 24 years old, so it doesn’t really feel like Roby has a long-term home in Oklahoma City.