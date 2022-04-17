ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

7-year-old found safe after going missing from Spring Branch area, HPD says

By Re'Chelle Turner
Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A 7-year-old has been found safe after he...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Mom, 3 children found safe after reported missing in Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.
GREENSBORO, NC
click orlando

Missing couple in Ocala found safe after misunderstanding, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing couple deputies were searching for Tuesday were located safe later that afternoon on a cruise after a misunderstanding. Deputies said Wendall Crist, 93, and Joan Crist, 90, left an Ocala home over the weekend to meet family in South Florida but never arrived.
OCALA, FL
CBS LA

Long Beach family left mourning after 15-year-old killed trying to buy cellphone

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Branch, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Spring Branch, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#The Sister#7 Year Old#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Mother arrested after becoming too intoxicated to care for 2-year-old while manufacturing crystal meth, officials say; $2M worth of narcotics found

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a mother they say was caring for her toddler while manufacturing crystal meth in her east Harris County home Friday. According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Narcotics Division High Hazard Clandestine Laboratory Team, law enforcement officials received a call about the home at 11516 Scenic River Drive around 7:11 a.m. Friday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy