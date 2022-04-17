ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockholm, WI

Three people injured in riots in Sweden

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Three people in the Swedish city of Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protesters following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stockholm, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Jailed Corsican nationalist dies after attack in French prison -French daily

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Yvan Colonna, a jailed Corsican nationalist who was attacked at a prison in Southern France, died on Monday, according to French daily Le Parisien. The strangling of Colonna by a fellow inmate three ago, which left him in a coma, prompted violent protests in Corsica in recent weeks, including clashes with police, and calls for nationalist prisoners to be transferred from the French mainland to the island, closer to their families. read more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Paludan
AFP

New clashes over anti-immigration rally in Sweden

Swedish police said officers wounded three people Sunday in the eastern city of Norrkoping as demonstrators protested plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Koran. He is visiting neighbourhoods with large Muslim populations where he wants to burn copies of the Koran.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Easter Weekend#Reuters#Swedish#Danish
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dozens arrested at Sweden riots sparked by planned Quran burnings

More than 40 people have been arrested after violent clashes in Sweden between police and people angry at plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Quran. Three people were injured in Norrkoping on Sunday when officers fired warning shots at rioters, police said. The violence was sparked...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Three injured in clash between police and protesters over planned Quran burnings in Sweden

Three people were injured as protesters clashed with police in Sweden after right-wing extremists burned the Quran, leading to unrest in several towns over the Easter weekend.Protesters who were hit by police bullets in the city of Norrkoping were taken to hospital. “Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime,” the authorities said.Riots erupted in several parts of the country following demonstrations organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Stram Kurs or Hard Line. The extremist leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy