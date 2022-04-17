ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Ad Airs During USFL Game on NBC Featuring Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Roman Reigns

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– Today’s USFL broadcast on NBC featured a WWE ad promoting both Monday Night Raw on USA Network and...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Reveals Who Is Responsible For Him Joining WWE

Back in 2016 there were rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that AJ Styles could be joining WWE, and when the show aired The Phenomenal One arrived. Since joining the company AJ Styles has on to become a Grand Slam Champion, and he recently told Wrestling Inc. that Triple H is the one who brought him to WWE.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Show In Heartfelt Moment

That’s a rare one. There are very few stars in WWE history who have reached the level of Roman Reigns. Having held the Universal Title for over six hundred days, Reigns is one of the longest reigning champions in WWE history and the question becomes who could possibly take the title off of him. Reigns is a special star, but he did something very interesting this weekend at a live event.
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan

In a post on Instagram, Mickie James spoke out about the negative reaction to a photo she took with a fan at a GAW TV party. The two posed as if they were going to prom together. However, the photo drew criticism due to how uncomfortable James allegedly looks (she noted she was uncomfortable, but for other reasons). Many fans tore down the man in the photo, and James jumped to his defense. She said she not only agreed to the photo, but it was her idea, and the man is a loyal fan who has donated a lot of money to the charities supported by GAW.
