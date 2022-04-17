ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Officials ID Kansas woman killed in shootout with deputies

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
State investigators have identified the woman who they say was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire in southern Kansas, authorities said.

Andrea C. Barrow, 32, of Arkansas City, was killed Friday near Winfield after she pulled out a handgun as the Cowley County deputies tried to remove her from a vehicle, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a release Saturday.

The bureau also said two of the wounded deputies were released from the hospital and were recovering at home, while the third remained hospitalized in good condition.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a preliminary investigation shows the deputies were searching for a reported suspicious vehicle — a black Jeep Liberty — when they found it parked west of U.S. 77, north of Winfield.

State investigators said the three deputies approached the SUV, but Barrow did not comply with their commands to get out. The bureau said when deputies tried to remove her, she "pulled out a handgun and gunfire was exchanged."

Barrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI is investigating and plans to present its findings to prosecutors for review.

Winfield is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Wichita.

