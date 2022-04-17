ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum Buzzer-Beater Lifts Celtics Over Nets in Thrilling Game 1

By Kyle Hightower
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum has been adamant he didn't view the Celtics' matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league's elite scorers. His finish in Game 1 said otherwise. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give...

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
The Brooklyn Nets fell into a hole after a crushing Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was absolutely lethal. He went to a rocking TD Garden and dropped 39 points despite incessant boos raining down from fans in green the whole game. But the problem for the Nets in this one was a highly unusual one: Kevin Durant struggled. We cannot remember the last time we had to write that.
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
The Boston Celtics won on a dramatic buzzer-beating layup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday, and they can largely thank Marcus Smart for that. Smart made an incredibly heads-up play on the Celtics’ final possession, setting up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup. With Boston down one in the final seconds of the game, the ball found itself in Smart’s hands. First, the guard faked out two Nets with a pump fake, then stepped through them to get wide open with roughly two seconds left.
Kyrie Irving returned to Boston for the first day of the playoffs on Sunday, and he was not given a warm welcome. The Brooklyn Nets point guard and shooting guard Kyrie Irving returned to the TD Garden in Boston for the Playoffs on Sunday. He’s a former Boston Celtics player, and his return to the Garden was far from welcoming. Celtics fans were yelling obscenities to Irving, and he claims to have been “returning the energy.”
Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets was one of Jayson Tatum's finest performances as an NBA player. The Celtics forward scored a team-high 31 points, dished out a team-leading eight assists, pulled down four rebounds and blocked two shots in 45 minutes of action.
Tatum, Brown congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart's teammates have been campaigning for the Boston Celtics guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award all season. Their wish came true on Monday. Smart was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of...
