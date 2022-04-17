ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

PHOTOS: Celtics beat Nets in Game 1 of their playoff series

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum spun around Kyrie Irving to finish a clutch layup as time expired, lifting the Boston Celtics to a 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets in a thrilling Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series. Irving nearly led the Nets to victory as he scored 39 points,...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
Person
Andre Drummond
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Game 1 Of Celtics Nets#The Brooklyn Nets#Massachuset
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum’s Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Made Celtics’ History

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum just keeps on finding ways to etch his name into the franchise’s history books early in his young career. Tatum’s buzzer-beating lay-up not only lifted the Celtics to a 115-114 Game 1 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at TD Garden, but it was also a first of sorts for the storied franchise.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving rank on the list of Boston sports villains?

It is no surprise that fans of the Boston Celtics are very much not fans of former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving. Most dislike him for how he left Boston. Some dislike his penchant for conspiracy theories; others for his aloofness and ire toward the media. Others base their distaste on his position on public health issues, his treatment of logos or just because he is on another team.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics legend drops bold playoffs prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant, Nets

NBA legend Cedric Maxell doesn’t see the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets series extending that long if the Beantown team wins Game 2 on Wednesday. The Celtics won Game 1 in a thriller, with Jayson Tatum delivering the buzzer-beating layup to take down the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points in the contest, but even that was not enough to beat his former team. With that said, Maxwell sees the series ending in just five games if Boston ends its homestretch unscathed.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy