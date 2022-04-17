ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Community Easter celebration in Nay Aug Park

By Cody Butler
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1wbZ_0fC23vqS00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was chilly but sunny for an Easter celebration Sunday, and what’s the holiday without some outside fun.

The Scranton Fire Department made sure the Easter Bunny arrived at Nay Aug Park Sunday where dozens of children celebrated Easter.

“There is like a lot of activities and such. There is a lot of things to do. It’s really fun and you should come here next year if there is one,” said Avanna Kenniston, Scranton.

Celebrating Easter Vigil Mass in Scranton

Avanna Kenniston, 12, came to the park to hang with her family and friends for the holiday. While the bounce house may not have been her thing, many younger children enjoyed it, along with taking pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“I’m not hopping to the mold. But I am just going around passing out candy, taking pictures, giving hugs, dancing with all the kids, and just making them happy today,” said the Easter Bunny.

“Why not just do an easter event, they’ve been stuck in the house for two years, they needed to come outside and have fun,” said Latoya Jones, Vision to Reality Event and Party Planning.

Latoya Jones and her team at Vision to Reality Event and Party Planning hosted the party. Along with music, volunteers also cooked hot dogs for the community.

“Well it’s a fun day for the kids, they’re enjoying themselves, their celebrating and there is a lot of good things happening for them,” said William Johnson, Scranton

And what better way to end the event than with an Easter egg hunt. Organizers hope to bring back this easter event next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with murdering wife in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.   As stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Scranton, PA
Sports
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Rescue Mission to celebrate Easter

ROME — The Rome Rescue Mission invites the community for an Easter Celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17. The dining room will be open, and meals will be available for takeout. Easter meals will be delivered on Good Friday, April 15, to the...
ROME, NY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
WBRE

Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Vigil#Nay Aug Park#Volunteers#Community Easter
YourErie

What’s that tower thing in Edinboro?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For about a year, residents and passersby in and through Edinboro have wondered about the mysterious project underway at Sunset Grill on Edinboro Lake. They’ve levied guesses about what the structure could possibly become. Well today, the mystery ends. Sunset Grill – a family-owned business, and the restaurant side of Edinboro Lake Resort […]
EDINBORO, PA
WBRE

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Geese at Bloomsburg park to be euthanized

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People who spend time at Bloomsburg Town Park know all about the Canadian geese that live there year-round. "You know to slow down because they're going to be crossing the road with their babies. It's just nice to watch them," Helen Lynn said. "I've always seemed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Trooper struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in Lancaster County Friday night. According to State Police, Troopers from Toop T attempted a traffic stop on two vehicles on I-76E at mile marker 273.2 in Elizabeth Township. The two vehicles, a […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Staged bachelor party abduction leads to charges in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A staged abduction, in the spirit of a bachelor party, has ended in disorderly conduct charges for one Snyder County resident, officials say. According to state troopers, on Friday evening just after 7:30 troopers responded to the Walmart on North Susquehanna Trail after they received reports of an abduction. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Mighty 990

Town REFUSES to Rename ‘Easter Egg Hunt’

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Easton, Pennsylvania turned into a battle of church and state after town official initially caved to a local resident who complained about the word “Easter.”. The word “Easter” had been removed from promotional materials after an unnamed citizen complained about the word’s “religious...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces restrictions ahead of storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced several speed and vehicle restrictions ahead on Monday night’s storm. According to PennDOT, on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties north of Interstate 84 in Dunmore, Tier 4 restrictions will be put in place at 10:00 p.m. “On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy