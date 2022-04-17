Community Easter celebration in Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was chilly but sunny for an Easter celebration Sunday, and what’s the holiday without some outside fun.

The Scranton Fire Department made sure the Easter Bunny arrived at Nay Aug Park Sunday where dozens of children celebrated Easter.

“There is like a lot of activities and such. There is a lot of things to do. It’s really fun and you should come here next year if there is one,” said Avanna Kenniston, Scranton.

Avanna Kenniston, 12, came to the park to hang with her family and friends for the holiday. While the bounce house may not have been her thing, many younger children enjoyed it, along with taking pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“I’m not hopping to the mold. But I am just going around passing out candy, taking pictures, giving hugs, dancing with all the kids, and just making them happy today,” said the Easter Bunny.

“Why not just do an easter event, they’ve been stuck in the house for two years, they needed to come outside and have fun,” said Latoya Jones, Vision to Reality Event and Party Planning.

Latoya Jones and her team at Vision to Reality Event and Party Planning hosted the party. Along with music, volunteers also cooked hot dogs for the community.

“Well it’s a fun day for the kids, they’re enjoying themselves, their celebrating and there is a lot of good things happening for them,” said William Johnson, Scranton

And what better way to end the event than with an Easter egg hunt. Organizers hope to bring back this easter event next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.