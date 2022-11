CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third. “I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went to the bench,” Garland said. “No one told me and I wasn’t paying attention to anything, except trying to win the game. “That’s the great thing about this group of guys. No one cares about individual numbers. It’s all about the team.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 58 MINUTES AGO