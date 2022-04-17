ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Superb in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hernandez (1-1) earned the win and struck out five in six innings, allowing one run on five...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Yankees’ Cortes strikes out side on 9 pitches in 4th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against Baltimore, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Drives in lone run

Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics. Hays plated Rougned Odor with a double in the fifth inning. This was Hays' first RBI of the season through 10 games. He's slashing .243/.349/.324 with two doubles and three runs scored while seeing a regular role in the corner outfield spots. He's also 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts.
BALTIMORE, MD
