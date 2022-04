Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool side that Manchester United will "go for it" when they visit Anfield on Tuesday for a clash between "the world's two biggest clubs". United will travel to their rivals on the back of a 3-2 win at home to Norwich on Saturday which, combined with surprise defeats for Tottenham and Arsenal at the weekend, puts them back in the hunt for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO