Elgin, IL

ISP suffers 11th Scott’s Law violation

By Annie Kate
Central Illinois Proud
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELGIN, Ill. (WMBD) — So far this year, ten Illinois State Police (ISP) squad cars were hit in Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law, or the Move Over Law, mandates drivers reduce their speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with caution when a...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

WCIA

Tatman’s Towing raises Scott’s Law awareness after tragedy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since the death of one of their tow-truck drivers, Tatman’s Towing has made an effort to increase awareness about a law meant to keep emergency responders safe. Ross Booker was killed while cleaning up a crash near Neil Street and Windsor Road in Champaign. A car hit him and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WDTN

Law enforcement cracks down on traffic violations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers on US-35 and I-75 may see a heightened law enforcement officer presence Wednesday, as three departments combine their efforts to keep drivers safe. According to a release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the Dayton City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will join the Highway […]
DAYTON, OH
Central Illinois Proud

ISP cracking down on illegal parking at state parks

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — As the weather clears up, and more people visit state parks to get active, Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding visitors to not park in “No Parking Tow-Away” zones. The “No Parking Tow-Away” zones at both Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks have...
LASALLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
City
Elgin, IL
Elgin, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

‘She wanted it:’ Man reveals grisly details of grandmother’s murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A grandson accused of brutally murdering his grandmother is now facing a $2.5 million bond. Cody A. Krause, 28, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz, his grandmother. During a bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors shared disturbing details surrounding...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD asking for public’s help finding shooting suspects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men suspected to be involved in a shooting incident. As previously reported, two people were shot on West Hedgehill Lane, near the Hedgehill Apartments in Peoria Tuesday night. The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the female victims were considered critical.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grandson arrested after Peoria woman murdered Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 73-year-old woman is dead, and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office believes her grandson is responsible. Cody A. Krause, 28, was detained at the scene and transported to the sheriff’s office, where he was later booked into jail for first-degree murder. The victim...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Murdered grandmother’s cause of death released

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County coroner released the cause of death for the 73-year-old grandmother who county deputies said was killed by her grandson Thursday morning. Glenda R. Rusterholz of Peoria suffered multiple severe blunt force trauma injuries consistent with assault by another, according to Coroner Jamie...
PEORIA, IL
#Isp#Interstate 55
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin Police looking for missing man

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Pekin man Tuesday. According to a Pekin Police Facebook post, 61-year-old Kevin Harlan was last seen on Monday, April 4 at 8:11 p.m. in North Pekin. Harlan is 5’08”, and has gray...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

6 hurt in two-vehicle crash Saturday evening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, eventually sending six to the hospital, one in critical condition. The call came in a little after 7 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Brandywine...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun Thursday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded Glock Model 19, 9 mm caliber pistol equipped with a select-fire auto-sear converting it into a fully automatic weapon.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fulton County man facing 3 attempted murder charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — New information has come to light regarding a violent dispute in rural Farmington last November that sent two men to the hospital. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Adam Reed of Canton, 39, has been indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria mother’s plea to parents, son’s killer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tomeka Love faces a stark reality: she is the mother of the fifth person murdered in Bloomington in 2022. “What I would do to switch in his shoes. Who would want—what mom wants to be—see your son buried?” she questioned. Love’s 17-year-old...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police looking for burglary suspects

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are asking for help identifying two suspects Wednesday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, the two suspects are wanted in connection with an ongoing burglary to motor vehicle investigation. Anyone who can recognize the pictured individuals is encouraged to contact Pekin police...
PEKIN, IL
CBS Miami

5 Arrests In Drug Bust Near Kendall School As Police Confiscate Duffle Bags, Coolers Full Of Narcotics

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a huge haul of narcotics near a school in Kendall. Miami-Dade Police discovered 15 duffle bags and seven coolers full of a large assortment of drugs. (Courtesy: Miami Dade police Department) Miami-Dade police confiscated the drugs on April 15, after setting up surveillance in a parking lot at 9360 SW 72 Street, right across the street from the charter school, True North Classical Academy. According to the police report, the surveillance video shows the suspects retrieving duffle bags and coolers from another vehicle in the parking lot. When detectives approached the vehicles, there was a heavy smell of marijuana, states the report. All five men were detained, and their vehicles were searched. The report states the duffle bags and coolers contained marijuana, cash, and other narcotics. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Corrections) The suspects, identified as Andres Roldan, Ruben Lane, Jonathan Giraldo, Junior Alvarez, and Justin Abreu have been charged with selling or delivering cannabis within 1000 feet of a school and sale of a controlled substance.
KENDALL, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

West Virginia man accidentally hands officers meth during traffic stop, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two West Virginia men are facing charges after police said one of the suspects accidentally handed officers a bag of crystal meth during a traffic stop. According to WBOY and WDTV, the incident occurred Sunday near mile marker 125 on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Bridgeport police stopped a vehicle driven by West Union resident Roy Porter, 57, for a suspected improper registration, the news outlets reported. But when Porter gave officers a packet believed to include the registration, a baggie containing a “crystal-like substance” fell out, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Central Illinois Proud

2 displaced following Smith Street fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two residents have been displaced after crews battled a fire in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in the back of a home in the 1600 block of Smith Street, blocks from the Proctor Recreation Center, according to Battalion Chief Mike Hughes. From there,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two injured in Peoria vehicular hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were injured after a vehicular hijacking that occurred near Knoxville and Richmond Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, the hijacking victim told police a man approached her while she was seated in her vehicle and forcibly removed her from her vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to shooting on West Hedgehill Lane

UPDATE (9:41 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, one man and one woman were shot at Hedgehill Apartments Tuesday. Echevarria said both were taken to the hospital, the woman was in critical condition. No one is in custody at this time, and no suspect information is...
PEORIA, IL

