Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is dealing with a hand injury that has likely given his fantasy baseball managers a real scare, especially after his injury-riddled 2021 campaign. Perhaps the league’s best player when healthy, Trout has again dealt with injuries to start the season, as he missed some time with a stomach illness at the beginning of the season. The Angels star provided an encouraging update earlier, indicating that his hand is just feeling sore. Trout’s fantasy baseball managers will be even more pleased with the latest update on the star outfielder, per the Associated Press.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO