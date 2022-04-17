ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Montville, East Lyme men on narcotics charges

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
 1 day ago

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Montville and another man from East Lyme were arrested on Sunday for possession of fentanyl and other drugs, according to police.

The East Lyme Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Giants Neck Road and noticed that the passenger in the car had multiple arrest warrants for failing to appear in court.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Sean Connolly, was taken into custody. Police seized over 6 grams of a white, powdery substance, which tested positive for Fentanyl. Crack Cocaine, packaging material, scales, and other items were also seized.

Connolly was charged with three counts of failure to appear in court second degree, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he was held on a $55,000 bond.

Sean Connolly and Michael Plouff. Photos courtesy ELPD

Police identified the driver as 42-year-old Michael Plouff of East Lyme. Plouff was arrested and charged with failure to display plates, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $20,000 bond.

Both Plouff and Connolly are due in GA10 New London.

Related
Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
CBS New York

Police: Boyfriend of Bjana James arrested on murder charges

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the boyfriend of Bjana James, a 37-year-old mother of two found dead over the weekend in the Bronx. Investigators said her throat had been slashed and she was stabbed in the chest. One of her siblings made the gruesome discovery early Saturday morning inside an apartment on East 147th Street in Mott Haven. Police arrested 35-year-old Nashan Walsh on murder charges. They said he lived at the apartment with James. She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. 
BRONX, NY
Man arrested in connection to Waterbury bank robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –  Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in January. Police said on January 19, 2022, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Robert Creighton, allegedly robbed a People’s Bank on Chase Avenue. On Wednesday, police were notified that Creighton was possibly in the area of Grilleytown Road and Lakewood […]
WTVM

3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city. On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.
COLUMBUS, GA
News 4 Buffalo

Shots fired, three men arrested on weapons charges in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Jamestown Police, three Buffalo men were brought in on weapons charges after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of exchanged gunfire between two vehicles in the area of W. 6th Street and Jefferson Street shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicles are said to have […]
Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
