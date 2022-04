If you’re a kid who grew up in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s, you probably remember what a big deal it was when the circus came to town. The big top, the smell of the roasted peanuts, the animals and their not as pleasant, but familiar smell. There were freak shows, candy apples, popcorn, and tons of souvenirs to be had. But the circus has been around for way longer than that, and it was always a big deal.

