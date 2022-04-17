ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

COLUMN-Funds' bullish CBOT bets swell further as supply fears simmer -Braun

By Karen Braun
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators’ enthusiasm toward Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds crept closer to record levels last week as tighter-than-usual world stockpiles and uncertainty in Ukraine continue to support prices.

Minimal grain and oilseed shipments out of Ukraine have disrupted and even rerouted global trade, one example being China’s recent U.S. corn purchases, the first in nearly a year. Moscow suggested last week that the conflict’s end may not come soon, further spooking traders.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said Friday that farmers might plant more spring crops than previously thought, but still 17% less than last year. Apprehension toward production potential and weather in North and South America has also added to jitters.

However, some bearish factors lurk. Agricultural import demand from top global buyer China has been somewhat disappointing amid lockdowns and poor producer margins, largely affecting soybeans. U.S. farmers are expected to plant a record soybean area this spring.

In the week ended April 12, money managers increased their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 171,873 contracts from 163,655 a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That was based on the addition of new longs and was associated with a 2.4% gain in most-active soybean futures , which traded just shy of $17 per bushel last Monday.

New-crop November soybeans briefly traded below $14 per bushel on April 1, the lowest since early February, but they reached $15.20 on Thursday before settling at $15.01-1/2. The contract high of $15.55 was set on Feb. 24.

The U.S. markets were closed on Friday, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a slew of soybean sales that morning totaling 838,000 tonnes, predominantly to China. Some 64% of that was for 2022-23 delivery.

Also on Friday, the National Oilseed Processors Association showed that U.S. soybean oil stocks at the end of March fell 7.3% on the month, though they were predicted to rise fractionally. A lower oil yield and stronger-than-expected demand are likely culprits.

CBOT soybean oil futures on Wednesday hit an all-time high for the most-active month of 78.75 cents per pound after rising 4.2% in the week ended April 12. Money managers increased their net long by about 7,300 contracts that week to 84,063 futures and options contracts.

Soyoil rose another 2% in the last two trading sessions. Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday closed at a one-month high, capping off its biggest weekly gain in six months. Tight vegoil supplies have been made worse by the export halt in Ukraine, the top supplier of sunflower oil.

CBOT soybean meal was the only loser among the grains and oilseeds through April 12, shedding 1%, and money managers cut more than 7,000 contracts from their net long. However, the resulting 93,411 futures and options contracts is extremely bullish in context.

GRAINS

Money managers through April 12 lifted their net long in CBOT corn futures and options to 369,952 contracts from 362,306 the week before. Most-active CBOT corn added more than 2% in the period and gained an additional 1% between Wednesday and Thursday.

End users bought more corn through April 12, and commodity index traders increased their total number of positions by 2% to over 700,000 contracts, the most since June 2021.

Aside from corn supplies out of Ukraine, market participants have been concerned with the cold U.S. weather and the potential impact on corn planting, though forecasts late last week showed chances for favorable warmth toward the end of the month. CBOT corn hit contract highs on Thursday, including $7.39 per bushel for new-crop December futures.

Wheat traders are still uneasy about the conflict in key exporter Ukraine and the poor state of the U.S. wheat crop. CBOT wheat futures surged 6.4% in the week ended April 12. Kansas City wheat added 7.6% and Minneapolis rose 4%.

Money managers in that period added less than 3,000 contracts to their CBOT wheat net long, which reached 16,639 futures and options contracts. They added more than 4,000 K.C. contracts, and their net long of 49,392 is a 14-week high. Their Minneapolis net long remained above 18,000 contracts.

All three wheat contracts drifted fractionally lower between Wednesday and Thursday. Most-active Chicago wheat Thursday hit $11.35-1/4 per bushel, its highest since March 23, though it settled at $11.04-1/2. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
MARKETS
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Futures Contracts#Oil Stocks#North And South America#Soybean Oil#Column Funds#Cbot#Agriculture Ministry
Reuters

U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The acceleration...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy