ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Is Making a Long-Awaited Change

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony will be making a change to PlayStation Plus following an investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. According to reporting from GamesIndustry.biz, Sony will now get in touch with PlayStation Plus subscribers that have not been actively using their account, to remind them how to cancel, should they so...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Report Has Good News About PS3 Backward Compatibility on PS5

A new PlayStation report has good news about PS3 backward compatibility on PS5. The exotic architecture of the PS3 has haunted PlayStation for many years. Not only did it cause developers headaches during the PS3 generation, but it's been a pain in the side of PlayStation who have been unable to emulate the PS3 on PS4 or PS5, which means backward compatibility has been limited to streaming via PlayStation Now. PlayStation gamers were hopeful this was going to change with the new PlayStation Plus, but that was announced recently with no word of PS3 backward compatibility. That said, according to a new report, PS3 backward compatibility is coming to PS5, though it sounds like it won't be full backward compatibility and it sounds like it's been a nightmare for PlayStation to figure out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Video Game Industry#Gamesindustry Biz#Cma#Nintendo Switch Online#Xbox Game Pass
SVG

Playing GTA 5 Could Get You Banned From GTA Online

Next-gen consoles usually bring with them the next installments of our favorite series, but "Grand Theft Auto" remains the exception. With the release of the remastered "Grand Theft Auto 5" on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles earlier this month, it has officially survived three console generations. And because there's no sign of "GTA 6" coming out anytime soon, fans of the open-world crime series seemingly have no choice but to play "GTA 5." But unfortunately, gamers are running into some serious problems when attempting to play "GTA 5" on Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When it comes to the best TV deals, we think we’ve just spotted a very tempting one. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you $280 off the usual price at Best Buy. Easily one of the most tempting 70-inch TV deals out there at the moment, it’s perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a big screen experience for less. There’s no guarantee on how long this offer will last so if you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, buy it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

If you're like most people, you have the shows you like and the shows you really, really like — or at least, that is what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is betting on with the launch of its new "Two Thumbs Up" feature. Since 2017, Netflix has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy