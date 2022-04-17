ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Central Ohio runners in Monday’s Boston Marathon

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI6qU_0fC20W0c00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Monday is going to be a big day in Boston for thousands of people from around the world as the Boston Marathon returns to the spring.

Some running in this year’s race hail from central Ohio.

One of those runners, Gina Palmer, arrived in Boston Saturday and has already had an exciting weekend.

Two competitors return to central Ohio after running Boston Marathon

Palmer is a member of the Columbus East Side Running Club, and seven of its members will be racing Monday, a day they have been waiting years for.

“Feeling pretty good,” Palmer said Sunday, just hours before the race. “Nothing left to do. They say the hay is in the barn, so there’s nothing I can do between now and tomorrow.”

Some of them, including Palmer, qualified for the race in 2020, but it went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also ran in the 2021 Boston Marathon, but that took place in October due to the pandemic, so Monday will mark her first true spring Boston Marathon experience.

“I didn’t do it before so I don’t know, but I can tell you compared to the fall, it’s a lot crazier,” she said. “I think people are so much more relaxed about COVID and there’s so many more people. The expo was bigger.”

The Spectrum: Meet central Ohio’s new bishop

“It’s very exciting,” Palmer added. “The atmosphere is, I would call it exciting.”

Palmer has run seven marathons and said she is feeling good going into this one. She knows the route since she’s run it before, and expects what runners call Heartbreak Hill near mile 20 to once again be a challenge.

“The hills, eh, of all the marathons I’ve run, I thought this was technically the hardest one that I’ve ever done,” she said. “It’s not that the hills are so bad. They just hit you at a terrible time.”

Palmer said that despite the hills, she knows there are many other parts of the route she will love.

The race begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Newark river

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body was pulled from the Licking River near the area of East National Drive in Newark Sunday. According to the Newark police, the body was discovered by the South Fork of the river at approximately 2:15 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this time. Police have not […]
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Wcmh#Covid
NBC4 Columbus

3 takeaways from Ohio State’s spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State held its annual spring game Saturday at The Horseshoe, which featured a moment of silence and video tribute for the late Dwayne Haskins. OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud also honored Haskins by wearing his last name on the No. 7 jersey that Haskins used to wear as Buckeye — a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from Columbus’ east side under suspicious circumstances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a high-risk missing man they said went missing under suspicious circumstances Saturday. Michael Brown, 48, has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Michael was last seen at 3379 Broadmoor Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy