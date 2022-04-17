ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Temple Emanu-el members celebrate Passover

By Annette Gutierrez
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Some on the Suncoast are celebrating Passover, a Jewish holiday. The holiday celebrates when Jews became from slavery after 400 years in Egypt. Jewish people observe the holiday by removing bread...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Parents Magazine

Why I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Spiritual Not Religious

While recently driving to school, my 13-year-old son out of nowhere asked, "Why don't we go to church anymore?" I thought for a moment and answered honestly: "Well, I'm not sure." At the start of the pandemic, attending weekly church services was not possible. And while we watched virtual services...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passover Seder#Jews#Wsnn#Jewish#Shabbat
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

The hope of Easter eclipses the darkness of Ukraine

The aesthetics of Easter are bright. We dress up in pastel-colored clothing, we search for shiny eggs full of candy, and we take pictures with life-size bunnies. But it all feels a bit trite this year, when we compare this lighthearted fun with the grim reality of what is unfolding in Ukraine. The streets there are full of innocent corpses, shot down, blown up, or tortured by Russian soldiers. Our typical Easter festivities seem trite at a time like this.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kids Talk About God: Why Did Jesus Ride A Donkey Into Jerusalem?

“I think Jesus wanted to ride the donkey so he wouldn’t hurt his feet,” says Mary Jane, 7. “His feet had just got washed by expensive perfume.”. Mary of Bethany had anointed Jesus’ feet with expensive oil and had used her hair as a towel to wipe his feet. The Bible text tells us this oil was worth 300 denarii. That’s about a year’s worth of work (John 12:3-5). It’s possible that Jesus didn’t want to get his perfumed feet dirty, but I believe there’s a deeper reason for the donkey ride.
RELIGION
The Independent

Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Seplucher, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Thousands of people participated in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians. This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades. Elsewhere in the Old City, Palestinian protesters clashed with police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after officers closed the flashpoint shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to allow Jewish visitors.
RELIGION
The Independent

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
RELIGION
TVGuide.com

Where to Watch The Passion of the Christ and The Ten Commandments This Easter and Passover

It's Easter time, which means that between dyeing eggs, glazing ham, and finding a bunny to adopt, you may also be looking to watch Mel Gibson's bloody epic about Jesus Christ, The Passion of the Christ. Or perhaps you'd like to watch the extravagant religious classic The Ten Commandments during Passover. That means you're probably wondering where you can stream The Ten Commandments and find The Passion of the Christ online. The good news is that both are streaming so you can start watching them with just a few clicks. The bad news — for one — is that you may have to pay a little money.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy