ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sara Shiloh Rae and Bluebird Junction : self-titled

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Shiloh Rae and Bluebird Junction’s self-titled debut album is a homecoming. That’s true sonically, as the record’s ten original songs are deeply rooted in vintage Americana – with country rock, folk, bluegrass and hints of jazz woven through the tracks. It’s a homecoming in another sense as well: the album...

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Peter Rowan
Person
Sarah Jarosz
Person
Johnny Mullins
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Chad Cromwell
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Tanya Tucker Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of “Delta Dawn” With All-Star Performance At The Ryman

Tanya Tucker‘s legendary hit “Delta Dawn” turned 50 years old yesterday, first released in 1972 as a single from her album of the same name. The song had actually first been recorded and released by one of its writers, Alex Harvey, a year earlier, and a version was also released by Helen Reddy in 1973 that hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Hank Williams Jr. Takes Massive Career Leap After Wife's Tragic Death

Hank Williams Jr. lost his wife unexpectedly, but it does not mean his world should stop spinning now. Williams received the most heartbreaking news yet when his wife, Mary Jane Thomas, unexpectedly died this week. While her cause of death is yet to be released, Williams keeps himself together as he works on a new project in his career.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Jazz#American Folk Music#Shiloh#Bluebird Junction#Americana#Noteworthy Music
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Monica Delivers A Powerful Performance At The CMT Music Awards

Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Guitar
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Wants Dolly Parton to Play Her in a Biopic: Here’s Why

There’s been some talk about a Reba McEntire biopic and she knows exactly who she wants to play her, none other than Dolly Parton. While that seems like a strange casting decision, that’s what McEntire expressed in a recent podcast appearance. Of course, both of these women deserve to have their life stories told in film, a musical on Broadway, or another medium.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Mickey Guyton Joins Black Pumas for an Epic Cross-Genre Team-Up at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Mickey Guyton shared the stage with Grammy-nominated soul duo Black Pumas at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Guyton joined the fellow Grammy Award nominees for their breakout hit single "Colors," which serves as a cross-genre anthem of togetherness and acceptance. The passionate collaboration showed off both Guyton and Black Pumas singer-songwriter Eric Burton's incredible vocal ranges, which soared up until the very end, closing out things in front of a massive fountain of fireworks.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tami Neilson, Willie Nelson Grieve Heavy Losses in Their New Duet ‘Beyond the Stars’

Click here to read the full article. Tami Neilson and Willie Nelson meditate on heavy losses in their new duet “Beyond the Stars,” released alongside a video on Wednesday. The song will appear on the Canada-born, New Zealand-based Neilson’s upcoming album Kingmaker. “Beyond the Stars” is a mournful ballad in 3/4 time and it takes a close look at the grief brought on by a loved one’s death. Neilson wrote the song after the 2015 loss of her father and, while Nelson acts as her father’s voice in his verse, it takes on an extra poignancy coming so soon after the...
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy